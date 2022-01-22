CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $293,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.