CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $299,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OneMain by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.