CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $328,000 Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

