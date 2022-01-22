CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $328,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

