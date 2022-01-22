CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

