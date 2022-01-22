CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 111 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

GTLS opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $170.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

