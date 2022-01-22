CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 142 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $139.62 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.