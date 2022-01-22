CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

