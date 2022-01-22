Citigroup Inc. Acquires 124,201 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Scientific Games worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 98.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Scientific Games by 18.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $9,303,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Scientific Games by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

SGMS opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.