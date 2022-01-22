Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,989,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $9,451,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $4,331,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

