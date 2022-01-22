Citigroup Inc. Buys 176,569 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,711 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176,569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tapestry worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

