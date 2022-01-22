Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 52,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $119.04 and a one year high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

