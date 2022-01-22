Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.4% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

C traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. 28,618,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,984,385. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

