Citigroup Inc. Sells 75,690 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

