Citigroup Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $720.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $675.00 to $720.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $796.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.97.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

