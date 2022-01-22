Citigroup Lowers Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

