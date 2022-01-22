Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 6,195,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

