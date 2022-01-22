Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Lessened by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 653,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

