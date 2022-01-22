Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.16 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,624 in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

