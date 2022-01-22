Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.