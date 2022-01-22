Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Research Coverage Started at BWS Financial

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Clearfield stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.03. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

