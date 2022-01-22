Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

