Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $31.44.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
