Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

