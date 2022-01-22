Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CLVLY stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.44.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
