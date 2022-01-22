Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.74. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2,845 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and have sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $694,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $623,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

