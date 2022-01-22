Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

