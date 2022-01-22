Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Position Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 300,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $3,050,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $966.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

