Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 995,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,516. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.