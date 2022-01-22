Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 83.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 995,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,516. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

