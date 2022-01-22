Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $112.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

