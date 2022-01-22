Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

CMC stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

