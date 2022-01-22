Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Down 1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.38 and last traded at $70.40. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

