Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KE were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KE by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

BEKE stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

