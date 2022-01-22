Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

