Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 368 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of SPX worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.