Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 708 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.