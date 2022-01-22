Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.63 ($176.85).

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €149.90 ($170.34) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €138.51.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

