Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Benefits from Lafarge Holcim and Elizabeth Cementos acquisitions as well as strong demand in residential, commercial and construction markets will continue to boost demand for its cement business. The company is gaining from solid steel demand and higher steel prices spurred by increased investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government and recovery in construction activity in the country. However, the company is witnessing rising cost and expenses owing to escalating raw material costs. This is likely to dent its profitability. Adverse currency movement also remains a headwind.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 734,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

