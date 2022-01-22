Comparing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CoStar Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $316.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Risk and Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 12.51% 6.82% 5.33% FLEETCOR Technologies 31.12% 30.48% 8.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 16.88 $227.13 million $0.60 118.40 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 7.70 $704.22 million $9.69 23.37

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. FLEETCOR Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats CoStar Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data; LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners; STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry; BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales; and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.