Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,668,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.