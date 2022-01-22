Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

