Conduit’s (CRE) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
CRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 449.50 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.78. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of £742.61 million and a P/E ratio of -54.82.
About Conduit
Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.