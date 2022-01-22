Conduit’s (CRE) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.46) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Conduit alerts:

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 449.50 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.78. Conduit has a twelve month low of GBX 397.50 ($5.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.75). The company has a market capitalization of £742.61 million and a P/E ratio of -54.82.

In other news, insider Ken Randall bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £248,600 ($339,200.44). Also, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,701.87). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.