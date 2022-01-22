Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 232,549 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,549 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after buying an additional 888,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after buying an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,606,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,585,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

