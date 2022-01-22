Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,469 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

