Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.39 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

