Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,124 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $621.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $633.01 and its 200 day moving average is $618.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

