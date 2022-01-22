Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,426 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.