Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day moving average of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

