Contrasting Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) & Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 34.40% 17.76% 4.16%

7.2% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Dynagas LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $137.16 million 0.78 $34.03 million $0.98 2.97

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Company Profile

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

