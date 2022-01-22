Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.53.

CPPMF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

