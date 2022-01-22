Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives $31.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 1,155,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

