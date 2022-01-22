Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.44 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

